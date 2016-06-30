Lady Gaga, 48 Others Star In Emotional Tribute To Orlando Victims

We’ve heard a lot about the victims of the Orlando Pulse Nightclub shooting. But what do we really know about them?
Now, thanks to a Ryan Murphy-produced, Lady Gaga-starring video, we know quite a bit.
We know, for example, that victims Luis Daniel Conde and Juan Pablo Rivera Velasquez owned a hair salon together. Or that another, Akyra Monet Murray, the youngest person killed, earned a full college scholarship and starred for her high school basketball team as well as finishing third in her class. Murray was outside the nightclub when shooting started but ran back in to find her friends.
The celebrities, who also include Emma Roberts, Cuba Gooding, Jr., and Sofia Vergara, do more than just read the names of the victims, they tell a small piece of their story. Though it’s not much, it’s a sight better than listing their names on a piece of paper, or offering thoughts and prayers. The gesture isn’t exactly going to bring them back, but it makes them seen. And that’s often skipped in these scenarios, in which we know the gunman’s name and life story, but little else.
It’s hard to watch, but you should watch it, below.
