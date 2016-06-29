Sophie Turner has her own take on the suggestion that Sansa Stark might be pregnant with Ramsay Bolton's baby. This week, the Game of Thrones actress talked to The Hollywood Reporter about the recently concluded sixth season. The theory that Sansa could be pregnant gained major momentum from Ramsay's final words to Sansa before she feeds him to the dogs: "I'm part of you now."
But Turner says we may be taking Ramsay a little too seriously.
"I think some people have taken it very literally, thinking that she might be pregnant," Turner told THR. "Personally, I think it's more figurative, especially because months and months have gone on and Sansa really hasn't developed a baby belly." Phew. The actress went on to explain her own interpretation of the line. "I think he means he's going to forever be imprinted on her in a way that he's done such a terrible thing to her. He's taken something of hers that's so precious."
But in Turner's mind, Ramsay may have it wrong. "I think he believes that will always be a part of her, but I think he underestimates just how strong she is, and just how easily she can forget him. Now that she's killed him she can forget him, and she can move on with her life." Nothing like losing the dead weight of a terrible, very bad man.
