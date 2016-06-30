What are the top issues for millennial Latino voters this year?

JV: "Immigration is one of the many issues affecting the Latino community, but it’s more than that. It’s education, it’s gun control."



AS: "One of the most important issues for me, and why I got involved, is I feel like our community lacks support and education when it comes to our health. As millennials, we start to see our parents become sick with things like diabetes and cancer and, even as young people, we’re also getting Type 2 diabetes. If we want to be leaders in the future, we have to be healthy."



This year we may see the first Latina ever elected to the U.S. Senate, either from Nevada or California — what impact would that have on inspiring and engaging women from the Latina community in politics?

AS: "For me, I feel like when we start to see ourselves represented in Washington, when we start to see ourselves represented in politics, that’s what motivates us. Similarly, like with TV shows, when we weren’t represented in the past, having Latino cops or Latino doctors or nurses on television, it’s hard to identify with those things. The more we see ourselves represented by politicians who are getting nominated by the Senate, and getting nominated to the Supreme Court, the more that we will want to get involved and the more we can get motivated to get involved."



JV: "I just hope it shows other Latinos in this community that they matter and we have a voice. The face of this country is changing and that’s something that we have to acknowledge and recognize. We have to adjust. You just can’t ignore it any longer."



Do you have a dream interview that you’re hoping to score?

JV: "The man himself, The Donald."



AS: "Bernie Sanders. I think that it’s important to get his perspective."



Editor's note: This interview has been edited and condensed.