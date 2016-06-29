Now that there are robots to keep our homes clean, do our makeup, and fix our meals, why not also get one that keeps us out of court? The DoNotPay Bot is the world’s first robot lawyer and was created by Stanford student Joshua Browder to help fight parking tickets, Time reports.
The bot, which is currently available in New York and London and will soon be in Seattle, makes it easy and, most importantly, free for people to challenge fines. Users just need to log on to donotpay.co.uk and answer a series of questions about the scenario in which their supposed violation occurred. DoNotPay uses this info to create an appeal.
How successful is the robot lawyer at getting his "clients" off the hook? According to Time, the bot has a 64% success rate and has racked up savings of over $4 million. Not bad for something that works for free.
Browder told VentureBeat that he's hoping to expand the bot's services to other areas. These include assisting refugees in applying for asylum and explaining legal rights to people who are HIV-positive. He also wants to help people get airfare compensation when they face unreasonable delays.
It's unlikely that robot lawyers could ever completely replace human ones. But still, it's comforting to know that we'll have someone on our side the next time we face a parking ticket.
