Alanis Morissette Is An Aquatic Pregnancy Goddess

Alanis Morissette recently shared a beautiful and unconventional pregnancy photo of herself on Instagram. The musician took a dive into the deep end for the shot, posing underwater with her growing belly.
The 42-year-old singer looks serene and peaceful in the pool. But what really makes the post is the caption, courtesy of her 5-year-old son, Ever Imre. "[You] have to be extra gentle around ladies because they are the most helpful people in the world 'cause they make persons," she quoted her son as saying. That's right, Ever Imre. Making life is very helpful to humanity.
The announced she was pregnant with her and hip-hop artist Mario "Souleye" Treadway's second child back in February with a creative animated video. The pair married in 2010. We can't wait to see the first Instagram snap of the new baby!
