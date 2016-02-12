Alanis Morissette Announced Her Pregnancy With The Sweetest Video

Alanis Morissette shared exciting news on her website and social media channels today. The singer is expecting her second child with husband Mario "Souleye" Treadway, which her reps confirmed with People.
Instead of just writing a post, or sharing a picture of her family, Morissette created an animated video to share the news. She titled the project "Souleye + Ever + me + love = sweetness."
Instead of just writing a post, or sharing a picture of her family, Morissette created an animated video to share the news. She titled the project "Souleye + Ever + me + love = sweetness."
On her website, the "Ironic" singer explained the background and meaning behind the video.
"[The song was] written, recorded, and produced in six hours on may 22, 2010 with Guy Sigsworth, on the sly, to surprise Souleye. Brendan Huza helped tell our story in moving pictures, bringing us up to this sweet moment. May this song take on ever-deepening meaning as each year goes by xoxo."
"[The song was] written, recorded, and produced in six hours on may 22, 2010 with Guy Sigsworth, on the sly, to surprise Souleye. Brendan Huza helped tell our story in moving pictures, bringing us up to this sweet moment. May this song take on ever-deepening meaning as each year goes by xoxo."
The couple already has a 5-year-old son named Ever Imre Morissette-Treadway, who is included in the video. The short music video ends with the family of three looking at an ultrasound of their soon-to-be newest member. Morissette currently writes about relationships and motherhood in an advice column for The Guardian.
Advertisement