RIOT's Jacqueline Novak Talks How To Weep In Public, Depression & John Early

"Initially, I wanted to do a video series related to my book of the same name to support the launch. But when we started developing with Refinery29, we realized it was a real project of its own and that to do it right, it would not be done until after the book came out."My good friend, comedic genius John Early, loves the book and had a very clear vision that we should create a series of me in long, winding conversations — my natural tangential way — with cool people about mental stuff. [His idea was to] then cut the conversations way down for a taut series. I was delighted to have someone with a clear vision, because I had been so mired in the depression material while working on the book.""John and I developed the look and style based on my fear of romanticizing depression. Instead of trying to shy away from that, we decided to lean in further and go whole-hog. I thought, Let's have very frank convos on mental stuff and depression but look amazing and be on chaises. Lena addresses it in the first episode very well.""The feedback has been amazing. People love 'real talk,' ha!"People keep asking if the furs [Lena Dunham and I] wore were fake. Lena's definitely was — she told me the brand, but I forgot it. Mine was from a costumer and I assume it was fake, but can't be sure."