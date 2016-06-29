RIOT's Jacqueline Novak Talks How To Weep In Public, Depression & John Early

Who would be a dream guest for you to speak to on the show?

"Dick Cavett."



Are there specific misconceptions about depression or mental health that you’re trying to destigmatize in the show?

"There are many misconceptions about depression. If I were to try to address them all directly in society, I would get very frustrated. I've actually had to let go a bit of the struggle to make people understand.



"There's also the added layer of there being a lack of consensus among experts who admit depression is a pathology, but don't agree on causes or treatment. [It's a] total shit show. I just felt that, in trying to speak honestly from my perspective, the people who need it will find it or enjoy it."



Have you ever had trouble getting people (on or off the show) to engage with you about mental health with the same level of candidness and humor that you have?

"The people we invited to be on show that we knew would be up for the discussion, so that wasn't an issue. Off the show, I follow people's leads and don't insist on being hilarious about depression all the time. I follow people's leads when they're talking about their experiences."



