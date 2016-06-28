Let us take you back to a simpler, rosier time. It was 2001. Destiny's Child was still a thing. People still used Beyoncé's last name. (It's Knowles, in case you forgot.) The media fortress now erected around the powerful star did not exist. And Queen B giggled freely during candid interviews. Hence, this delightful old chat with the girls of Destiny's Child.
The recently-rediscovered clip is from a Toazted interview with the group while they were on a tour stop in Holland. And it's hilarious. We learned a lot about Bey, Kelly Rowland, and Michelle Williams from this bit. For example, Beyoncé loves whales and wants to touch one. And Michelle does a fantasic black panther impression. And the girls have no time for men messing around behind their backs. Some things never change.
One of the funniest interviews of all time to this day I swear they were all high as hell. pic.twitter.com/ngJXtSIhkS— ARDIPITHECUS (@indigoheaux) June 28, 2016
