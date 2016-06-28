Best known for her YouTube channel Blogilates, Cassey Ho has always ranked among our favorite fitness stars for her positive energy, fun workout videos, and her grit. In addition to creating her beloved workout POP Pilates and growing her audience to millions of subscribers, Ho has not been shy about standing up to body-shaming commenters. Now, she is opening up about the extremes she took to measure up to the body pressures rampant in the online fitness community — and how she finally overcame them.
At last week's VidCon, on a panel with fellow YouTube stars Rosanna Pansino, Lilly Singh, and Lindsey Stirling, Ho spoke about her history with orthorexia, People reports. "I used to have an eating disorder and a body image disorder because I thought I had to be super skinny and super toned, and all of that kind of stuff, and compared myself with other fitness people and Instagrammers," she said.
Earlier this summer, we learned that 42% of women feel worse about their bodies because of what they see on social media, and Ho's personal story shows that even stars of social media aren't exempt from these feelings.
Ho started to overcome her struggles with body image by changing how she viewed herself: "Your body is not what you're about. You're about what [is] inside your body, inside your brain, your heart, your character, your talent." Your body is one part of you, but it's not the be-all, end-all, she suggests.
Ho concluded her interview with some amazing advice that anyone can follow: "Once you realize there's so much more than your abs and your booty, then you can really thrive in life."
It's your body. It's your summer. Enjoy them both.
