Beauty Vlogger Posts Controversial Hijab-Clad Makeup Tutorial

"Just so you can see what the look will look like with a hijab on," Morello states in the video as she ties a scarf around her head. "I don't want to offend anyone when I do this...it's purely so that hijabis know what it would look like with one on." Despite her good intentions, Morello received an onslaught of backlash. One user, Michelle Law, commented: "I would never wear a hijab...that's like wearing a kippah as a decoration...you can't try on a religion. It's either your lifestyle or it's not...any other form of wearing it is disrespectful to other cultures and religions."