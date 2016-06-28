30 Easy Ways To Save Money Before September

It's hard to save during the summer. Warm weather and an abundance of fun plans make frugality even less appealing than usual. There are so many things to spend money on: rooftop happy hour drinks, weekend road trips, regular pedicures, and that perfect bathing suit.
Thankfully, there are easy ways to save a little here and there, so you're not blowing your paycheck all at once. (Heck, maybe you're even saving some, too.) Ahead, we've rounded up 30 of our best savings hacks for all of your favorite stores: Amazon, Starbucks, Walgreens, Whole Foods, and Sephora. There's rarely a day when you don't
need choose to spend some of your hard-earned cash at one of these stores. Read these tips, and you won't have to cut back on self-tanners or Frappuccinos in order to enjoy a trip to the beach (or three). Because what's the point of summer if you don't indulge a little?