Last year, Apple incited much Internet envy when people began seeing photos of rainbow Apple Watch bands showing up online. The bands, an employee exclusive given to those who marched in San Francisco's Pride parade, were not made available to the public.
But now, you can put your jealousy aside — Apple is finally selling a Pride edition band to the masses. The band looks very similar to the one that employees showed on Twitter, with very slight color variations.
The $49 bands are available for both the 38mm and 42mm sizes of the Apple Watch and are available in Apple stores and online. Now, you can wear your Pride on your wrist. See some of the original employee posts about the band below.
Advertisement
This article was originally published on June 27, 2016.
There are many perks that go along with being an Apple employee. On the anonymous career ratings site Glassdoor, employees rave about the incredible benefits, product discounts, and gym reimbursements. But right now, the Internet is buzzing with jealousy over a recent exclusive product that was only given to employees: a rainbow Apple Watch band.
The band, which Apple has no current plans to sell to the public, was given to employees who registered to march in Sunday's Pride parade.
Images started making the rounds on Twitter, as marchers posted photos and made the rest of the world jealous of their sweet swag.
Awesome gift we gave to all our employees who are marching today. Rainbow Apple Watch bands!!#SFPride #ApplePride pic.twitter.com/waXiXAHo3C— Stephen Andrew (@StephenAndrewXL) June 26, 2016
It looks like Apple also gave out special Pride t-shirts to marchers, which it has done in past years, as well.
Selfie with Tim Cook #ApplePride #sfpride https://t.co/U11nO3Z6rT pic.twitter.com/huadZkPatx— Bastian Varence (@BastianVarence) June 27, 2016
Of course, as cool as the product is, the really sweet thing was the impressive contingent who marched in yesterday's parade. Apple has a long history of participating in San Francisco's Gay Pride parade.
Massive Apple contingent at #SFPride parade, thousands marching in this group pic.twitter.com/roTMWTqbtD— Evan Sernoffsky (@EvanSernoffsky) June 26, 2016
This band certainly isn't the first (or last) Apple employee exclusive. There are special apps, backpacks, and, of course, those Apple logo-adorned t-shirts that you see Geniuses wearing in store. But this Pride Watch band is particularly terrific.
Advertisement