Everyone Wants This Not-For-Sale Apple Product

There are many perks that go along with being an Apple employee. On the anonymous career ratings site Glassdoor, employees rave about the incredible benefits, product discounts, and gym reimbursements. But right now, the Internet is buzzing with jealousy over a recent exclusive product that was only given to employees: a rainbow Apple Watch band.

The band, which Apple has no current plans to sell to the public, was given to employees who registered to march in Sunday's Pride parade.

Images started making the rounds on Twitter, as marchers posted photos and made the rest of the world jealous of their sweet swag.
It looks like Apple also gave out special Pride t-shirts to marchers, which it has done in past years, as well.
Of course, as cool as the product is, the really sweet thing was the impressive contingent who marched in yesterday's parade. Apple has a long history of participating in San Francisco's Gay Pride parade.
This band certainly isn't the first (or last) Apple employee exclusive. There are special apps, backpacks, and, of course, those Apple logo-adorned t-shirts that you see Geniuses wearing in store. But this Pride Watch band is particularly terrific.
