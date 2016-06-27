What's better than watching the hilarious Taraji P. Henson receive an award for her role as Cookie on Empire? Watching Taraji P. Henson throw major shade — at Donald Trump.



After accepting her award for Best Actress and thanking god and BET, Henson — all while emanating tons of sparkly Black-girl magic — declared, "I'm not really political, but it's serious out here. And for those who think, Oh, he's not gonna win, think again. So, we really need to pull together and turn this country around..."



But Henson's inspiring speech didn't end there. She continued, "To all the beautiful women in the industry, I love you all. I look up to you all, you all inspire me to do great things. My sisters, I love you."



YAS, Taraji, yas. Woke, empowering, and uplifting to other women? We salute you.

