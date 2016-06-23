When Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna announced they were having a baby in May, many assumed that they aimed to get married first. But it turns out that's not the case. Chyna told Extra that she is not looking to plan a wedding until she gets her pregnancy out of the way.
She showed off her engagement ring in the interview, but when asked when the wedding will be, she said, "Definitely next year. I don't want to be pregnant while the wedding's going on. Too much stress, you know? And I don't want to do anything that stresses the baby out or myself."
She also provided a few more updates: Her pregnancy's going well, she knows the baby's sex but won't reveal it yet, and she's already brainstorming names.
So, now we know: Chyna feels no need to get hitched before starting a family, and good for her. Check out the interview, below.
