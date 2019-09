This Is The Real-Life WALL-E

The target audience for Cozmo is (perhaps unsurprisingly) kids and families, but for someone living solo in a pet-less apartment, he could also make for a pleasant companion on an otherwise boring afternoon. The games you play (such as the one I demoed, called Speed Tap) are simple in concept, but addictive. They might test a child's attention and motor skills, but also fuel a surprising competitive streak in adults.Until now, when you think of a robot — an R2-D2, a BB-8, or a WALL-E — and you think of real-world robots, the latter end up being only personality-less tools for shipping, vacuuming, or conducting surgeries. Cozmo is the first commercial robot that actually feels like a real robot. He senses his surroundings, knows you, and above all, he's not creepy. (He's kind of adorable.) Whether the toy itself interests you or not, Cozmo itself is a fantastic technological feat.Now, to make him at least three times as big and handle my household chores Cozmo begins shipping in October for $179 and is available for pre-order today