A smattering of celebs have joined the ranks of #NoBillNoBreak advocates in the United States this week. From Amy Schumer to Alanis Morissette and Zayn Malik, stars have stepped forward and stood with the House Democrats who staged a 25-hour sit-in with the goal of a vote on gun control legislation reform."After Orlando, Congress hasn't done anything and now they're going on vacation. I say #NoBillNoBreak ," Kim Kardashian tweeted Tuesday. Others have followed suit since."Just give them a vote!! It's a VOTE!!! You're free to disagree, that's what the VOTE IS FOR!! So transparent. So sad. No Republican Action," Chris Evans added on Wednesday.Lady Gaga also weighed in, expressing gratitude for the congressional representatives who refused to abandon the sit-in. "Thank you so much to the women & men on the house floor who are protesting to save American lives," she wrote.