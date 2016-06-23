"After Orlando, Congress hasn't done anything and now they're going on vacation. I say #NoBillNoBreak," Kim Kardashian tweeted Tuesday. Others have followed suit since.
"Just give them a vote!! It's a VOTE!!! You're free to disagree, that's what the VOTE IS FOR!! So transparent. So sad. No Republican Action," Chris Evans added on Wednesday.
Lady Gaga also weighed in, expressing gratitude for the congressional representatives who refused to abandon the sit-in. "Thank you so much to the women & men on the house floor who are protesting to save American lives," she wrote.
Rad civil disobedience by the reps that are actually repping US https://t.co/JRsaI8NGYZ— Sarah Silverman (@SarahKSilverman) June 22, 2016
NOW: Dozens of House champs stage historic sit-in on House floor to demand a vote on gun safety. text DEMAND ACTION to 644-33 to support— Amy Schumer (@amyschumer) June 22, 2016
YES. This is democracy at work. The majority of Americans support gun control. It's time to demand action. Go John! https://t.co/vP8l9pM2ly— olivia wilde (@oliviawilde) June 22, 2016
I am proud of all of the Democrats in the House who will not leave until there is a vote to curb gun violence. Stay strong! #NoBillNoBreak— Russell Simmons (@UncleRUSH) June 23, 2016
NO WAY: After Orlando, Congress hasn't done anything and now they're going on vacation. I say #NoBillNoBreak pic.twitter.com/knVHIYriLL— Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) June 23, 2016
Dem fighting words "Where is our soul? Where is our courage? We will be silent no more!" Thank you @repjohnlewis #NoBillNoBreak @HRC— Jamie Lee Curtis (@jamieleecurtis) June 23, 2016
The kind of guy that turns off the camera. #NoBillNoBreak pic.twitter.com/JEuhDRH2Dc— Zach Braff (@zachbraff) June 22, 2016
Thank you so much to the women & men on the house floor who are protesting to save American lives ☕️ #NoBillNoBreak pic.twitter.com/sPVM04yirV— Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) June 23, 2016
"Music always has been celebrated communally, on dance floors and at concert halls. But this life-affirming ritual, like so many other daily experiences — going to school or church or work — now is threatened, because of gun violence in this country," it goes on. "The one thing that connects the recent tragedies in Orlando is that it is far too easy for dangerous people to get their hands on guns." Alicia Keys, Calvin Harris, Ellen DeGeneres, and Joe Jonas were among the undersigned