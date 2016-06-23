Story from Pop Culture

Celebs Show Their Support For Gun Control & The #NoBillNoBreak Sit-In

Elizabeth Kiefer
A smattering of celebs have joined the ranks of #NoBillNoBreak advocates in the United States this week. From Amy Schumer to Alanis Morissette and Zayn Malik, stars have stepped forward and stood with the House Democrats who staged a 25-hour sit-in with the goal of a vote on gun control legislation reform.

"After Orlando, Congress hasn't done anything and now they're going on vacation. I say #NoBillNoBreak," Kim Kardashian tweeted Tuesday. Others have followed suit since.

"Just give them a vote!! It's a VOTE!!! You're free to disagree, that's what the VOTE IS FOR!! So transparent. So sad. No Republican Action," Chris Evans added on Wednesday.

Lady Gaga also weighed in, expressing gratitude for the congressional representatives who refused to abandon the sit-in. "Thank you so much to the women & men on the house floor who are protesting to save American lives," she wrote.
A host of musicians signed an open letter from Billboard Magazine editors, demanding that Congress make gun control reform a top priority. "As leading artists and executives in the music industry, we are adding our voices to the chorus of Americans demanding change," the letter reads.

"Music always has been celebrated communally, on dance floors and at concert halls. But this life-affirming ritual, like so many other daily experiences — going to school or church or work — now is threatened, because of gun violence in this country," it goes on. "The one thing that connects the recent tragedies in Orlando is that it is far too easy for dangerous people to get their hands on guns." Alicia Keys, Calvin Harris, Ellen DeGeneres, and Joe Jonas were among the undersigned
