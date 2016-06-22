What's summer without a beach trip, right? While our plans might be modest, Gwyneth Paltrow's recent Cannes digs are anything but. While in town for the Cannes Lions Festival of Creativity, she stayed in a stunning $40 million Airbnb.
Paltrow 'grammed a shot of the amazing pool, but, not surprisingly, the inside is equally stunning. The airy villa can sleep up to 14 comfortably, with seven beds and bathrooms. A group that big will find plenty of space to relax in and explore, whether it's in the oversized bathrooms, wine cellar, or on-site gym.
Paltrow stayed there courtesy of Airbnb, but if you want to live that large, it's going to cost you a pretty penny. It's currently listed at $9,981 a night, which puts it just ever-so-slightly out of reach of our summer travel budget. For now, we can just look at the pictures and dream — click through to see.
