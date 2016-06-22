Pranking your friends is often part of being a teenager. But one teen's prank attempt went very wrong — and it ended up with someone being trapped in a Barney (yes, the purple dinosaur) costume.
Darby Risner, a 15-year-old from Trussville, AL, got stuck in a Barney head costume on Sunday night, ABC News reports. Risner told the outlet that she found the costume at a friend's house and wanted to scare her friends by wearing it — but then, she couldn't get it off.
"I started getting a little claustrophobic and felt like it was kind of closing in," Risner told ABC News.
Risner's friends and a parent tried to put Vaseline on her arms to push the Barney head off, but their efforts were to no avail, NBC News reports. Her friends eventually drove her to the local fire station. The firefighters cut slits into the fiberglass Barney head and slid it off, after Risner was trapped for 45 minutes.
Darby got stuck in a Barney head pic.twitter.com/oTkoDEsiay— Logan Risner (@loganrisner1919) June 21, 2016
Risner told New York magazine that she'd worn the Barney costume when she was in middle school, and it "fit perfectly." But this time, the Barney head slid all the way down to her elbows.
The teen is taking the incident in stride, though. "I tried out to be the mascot for my school, but I don't know how well that will work out now," Risner told New York magazine. The firefighters got a laugh out of it, too — Trussville fire Lt. Vince Bruno told AL.com, "It's something we'll talk about for years to come."
