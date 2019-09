Pranking your friends is often part of being a teenager. But one teen's prank attempt went very wrong — and it ended up with someone being trapped in a Barney (yes, the purple dinosaur) costume.Darby Risner, a 15-year-old from Trussville, AL, got stuck in a Barney head costume on Sunday night, ABC News reports . Risner told the outlet that she found the costume at a friend's house and wanted to scare her friends by wearing it — but then, she couldn't get it off."I started getting a little claustrophobic and felt like it was kind of closing in," Risner told ABC News.Risner's friends and a parent tried to put Vaseline on her arms to push the Barney head off, but their efforts were to no avail, NBC News reports . Her friends eventually drove her to the local fire station. The firefighters cut slits into the fiberglass Barney head and slid it off, after Risner was trapped for 45 minutes.