Put together two of the most popular phenomena among children and adults alike — Disney World and Frozen — and what do you get? An insanely long line.
On Tuesday, the park opened its new ride Frozen: Ever After, and fans promptly lost their shit. The wait, according to E! News, was five hours at one point.
The lucky souls who managed to get off that line went on a boat ride in Norway Pavilion at Epcot, where Elsa, Olaf the snowman, and other beloved characters sang the movie's most famous numbers. The original cast members, including stars Idina Menzel and Kristen Bell, recorded the songs, along with new dialogue. During the ride, Elsa turns her surroundings to winter, just as she does in the movie.
Clearly, people didn't mind waiting hours to hear "Let It Go" in Arendelle. But if they did, there was one consolation: They got ice cream bars.
Epcot managers handing out Mickey Premium bars to guest as #FrozenEverAfter experienced tech difficulties. pic.twitter.com/WCrjMZ9OOe— LaughingPlace.com (@laughing_place) June 21, 2016
