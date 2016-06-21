Carly Rae Jepsen's Japanese Shampoo Commercial Is Magical

From Britney Spears to Beyoncé, there's a history of American celebrities appearing in Japanese commercials. The latest on the list: Carly Rae Jepsen.
Apparently, Jepsen is beloved in Japan. According to A.V. Club, she releases remix albums solely to meet the demand from that country's adoring fans. Now, it looks like she's taken advantage of that popularity to land a gig with the shampoo brand Moist Diane. Because why not?
Jepsen's single "I Really Like You" plays in the background of the ad as a group of kids rides a bus. Jepsen then whisks them off to an airport. They stop a guy who's about to board a plane Love Actually style, and Jepsen whispers "you need to tell him something" into a girl's ear.
The girl utters a Japanese phrase to her love interest, and after a dramatic pause, they kiss and hug triumphantly and then literally take off like the planes surrounding them.
Watch the pure magic happen below.
Apparently, Jepsen is beloved in Japan. According to A.V. Club, she releases remix albums solely to meet the demand from that country's adoring fans. Now, it looks like she's taken advantage of that popularity to land a gig with the shampoo brand Moist Diane. Because why not?
Jepsen's single "I Really Like You" plays in the background of the ad as a group of kids rides a bus. Jepsen then whisks them off to an airport. They stop a guy who's about to board a plane Love Actually style, and Jepsen whispers "you need to tell him something" into a girl's ear.
The girl utters a Japanese phrase to her love interest, and after a dramatic pause, they kiss and hug triumphantly and then literally take off like the planes surrounding them.
Watch the pure magic happen below.
Advertisement