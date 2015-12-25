You've marked your calendars for the release of Netflix's Full House reboot. You've seen the Tanner girls do the "Nae Nae." Now, get psyched for for the show's musical makeover: Fuller House will feature a brand-new theme song by Carly Rae Jepsen.
The "Call Me Maybe" singer tweeted that she will be working with recording artist and producer Butch Walker on giving the classic tune a new spin. If Jepsen's past work and the original show's catch phrases are any indication, the song will likely become another viral hit. Walker's past writing credits include Avril Lavigne's "The Best Damn Thing" and Pink's "Bad Influence."
Does that mean the new tune will come with a rock-'n'-roll twist? We'll find out soon enough, when the revival debuts on Netflix on February 26. For now, you can take trip down memory lane to the OG version of the opening credits music.
