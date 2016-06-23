Your Favorite Hair Brand Just Launched The Prettiest Makeup Collection

Since its launch in 2008, Oribe Hair Care, the brainchild of Cuban-born, Miami-based celebrity stylist Oribe Canales, has become one of the most sought-after hair brands in the world. When you think of must-have, must-try, must-know products, there's probably an Oribe mask, hairspray, or shampoo somewhere in the mix. As we see it, the only thing rivaling how well the products work is how good they smell: The signature Côte d’Azur scent was so popular, you can now buy it as a fragrance. And now, the brand is taking one more step into the wide world of beauty. On July 1, Oribe will launch makeup.
The line includes seven items impeccably packaged in matte, black compacts: two illuminating face palettes, three nail lacquers, and three cream lipsticks in red, nude, and violet. “Oribe’s dedication to beauty and glamour has always been top of mind,” Oribe's co-president Daniel Kaner said in a statement. “Launching Oribe Beauty is an exciting step for us, and these new collections will help deepen our beauty reach and bring our luxurious perspective to our taste-driven consumers.”
The company is also releasing a slew of body, skin-care, and hair tools — all of which are sprinkled with Oribe's signature blend of glitz and glamour. (Would you expect any less from J.Lo's longtime stylist?) The skin products are formulated with caviar lime and real gold; the sculptural hair accessories look fit for a queen.
We'll be real: It's the makeup that drew us in and continues to hold our attention. Maybe it's the impossibly satiny finish of the lipsticks or how the nail polishes manage to instantly chic-ify our desks. Sure, it'll all cost you a pretty penny but, either way, we're a beauty team obsessed.
Click through to check out the goods for yourself. The collection officially launches on Oribe's website next month, but is available for pre-sale now here. Happy shopping!
