When 18-year-old Brooklyn native Cliffannie Forrester snapped photos in Uganda a couple years ago, she probably had no idea one of the images would one day end up in the Metropolitan Museum of Art. But now, a painting she created of a girl she photographed there is hanging on one of the Met's walls.
Forrester, a student at the High School of Art and Design, began painting her photo at a teacher's suggestion, according to Buzzfeed. Then, the same teacher recommended she submitted it to a contest called P.S. Art.
Based on her Instagram, it looks like she was hard at work on the painting this spring while other students were getting ready for prom. But it was worth it. She ended up winning a $1,000 scholarship and a spot in the Met. She announced on Twitter that she had completed her "life goal."
WHO JUST COMPLETED THEIR LIFE GOAL AT AGE 18? ME. AS OF 6/14/16 MY PIECE IS IN THE METROPOLITAN MUSEUM OF ART. pic.twitter.com/18ejqWmhvV— cliff (@civilwarcliff) June 14, 2016
The fact that she's done this by 18 is enough to make the rest of us wonder what we're doing with our lives.
