Pro Tips To Protect Your Hair Until The Last Pool Party Ends

Labor Day is fast approaching, which means it's only a matter of time before the end-of-summer blues start to hit us. In our opinion, the best remedy is as much pool, beach, or outdoor time as we can squeeze in before we're back in bulky sweaters drinking pumpkin spice lattes. But as much as we want to fill the remaining days of summer, it's also very easy to damage your hair doing so. The elements can do a number on healthy hair, no matter your type or texture, while chlorine can dry hair out, fade color, and cause breakage.
To prevent damage ahead of fall we spoke to professional hairstylists and colorists for tips on how to keep hair healthy as you take on all the summer activities that you can. It turns out that the key lies mostly in prevention. With a little know-how — and a few essential products — you’ll be able to enjoy every bonfire, pool party, and BBQ that's left in 2018.
Read on for 12 tips on how to protect your strands as you bask in what's left of summer.