High School Holds 2nd Graduation Ceremony For Student Who Was In Coma

When Scott Dunn, an alumnus of East Juniata High School in McAlisterville, PA, woke up from his coma, the first thing he said was, "I missed my graduation," he told Pennsylvania's ABC 27.
After a car accident on May 22, Dunn was placed in a medically-induced coma, ABC News reports, until he woke up on May 28. His school's commencement ceremony was on May 25 — but Dunn still got to walk at his graduation.
On June 14, East Juniata High orchestrated a second graduation ceremony for Dunn, and more than 50 of his 80 fellow students showed up to congratulate him on the achievement. They wore their caps and gowns in solidarity with Dunn as he walked across the stage.
"At the first ceremony, I spoke to you about perseverance," East Juniata High School principal Benjamin Fausey said at Dunn's graduation, according to WREG. "It's because of his perseverance that Scotty is with us here today."
Fausey told ABC News that Dunn's classmates tossed their caps at the second ceremony to celebrate with him.
"I don't know how to even explain it," Dunn told ABC 27. "I'm speechless to know that this many people are behind me."
