Priyanka Chopra is literally the hottest woman in the world, according to Maxim India. But the problem is that she doesn't look quite enough like a Barbie doll — so the magazine decided to fix that for her. Yesterday, the actress shared her new Maxim cover on Instagram. Chopra looks as beautiful as ever, but you might notice her armpits look unnaturally smooth — bump and crease-free, just like Barbie's. The photo has garnered over 2,500 comments, many of them calling out the unnecessary and downright ridiculous retouching job.
Advertisement
On Tuesday, Chopra chimed in on the controversy with a cheeky tweet. "Heres [sic] another 'pit-stopping' picture to add to the debate," the Quantico star captioned a photo of herself — un-retouched pits proudly on display. She added the hashtags "#WillTheRealArmpitPleaseStandUp #nofilter #armpitdiaries."
Heres another "pit-stopping" picture to add to the debate. #WillTheRealArmpitPleaseStandUp #nofilter #armpitdiaries pic.twitter.com/KhwSn9m8XU— PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) June 21, 2016
Well, we think her armpits look great as is. And you can add "perfect pits" to the ever-growing list of unrealistic beauty standards that we will most definitely not be adhering to.
Advertisement