Update: Photographers Respond To Rumer Willis' Photoshop Criticism

This story was originally published at 1:30 p.m.Yet another celebrity is expressing disappointment and anger after a Photoshop incident.Rumer Willis posted an Instagram Tuesday saying that a photographer altered an image of her to reduce the size of her jaw. Willis deemed the changes made to her appearance a "form of bullying," and asked people who posted the picture to remove it."Any friends of fans of mine who posted this I would appreciate if you took it down," she wrote . "The photographer Photoshopped my face to make my jaw smaller and I find it really offensive for anyone to try and change the way you look so drastically."Willis went on to explain that she takes issue with anyone who implies she should feel bad about her appearance. "I love the way I look and I won't support anyone who would feel a need to change the way I look to make me beautiful," she said. "Whether or not they realize it, it is a form of bullying, which I won't stand for."