Update: Photographers Respond To Rumer Willis' Photoshop Criticism

Update: Photographers Mark Williams and Sara Hirakawa have responded to Willis' post in a statement to People. They explained that "the retouching that was done to the photograph was only done to resolve some distortion with using a wide angle lens for a group shot, and not to alter or modify anyone's face." So why did Willis' jaw look different? According to Williams and Hirakawa, it's because they "used a wide angle lens, and it might've made Rumer's chin look smaller from the higher angle that we shot the image."
They added: "It saddens us that Rumer feels the way she does about the image and hope she understands that there was never any intention with it to alter her appearance." Read the full statement here.
This story was originally published at 1:30 p.m.
Yet another celebrity is expressing disappointment and anger after a Photoshop incident.
Rumer Willis posted an Instagram Tuesday saying that a photographer altered an image of her to reduce the size of her jaw. Willis deemed the changes made to her appearance a "form of bullying," and asked people who posted the picture to remove it.
"Any friends of fans of mine who posted this I would appreciate if you took it down," she wrote. "The photographer Photoshopped my face to make my jaw smaller and I find it really offensive for anyone to try and change the way you look so drastically."
Willis went on to explain that she takes issue with anyone who implies she should feel bad about her appearance. "I love the way I look and I won't support anyone who would feel a need to change the way I look to make me beautiful," she said. "Whether or not they realize it, it is a form of bullying, which I won't stand for."
The photo also features Willis' sisters, Tallulah and Scout. It was reportedly taken by Mark Williams and Sara Hirakawa for Vanity Fair.
