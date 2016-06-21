The son of a former Real Housewives of Orange County star was arrested on Monday on an attempted murder charge. The Los Angeles Times reports that Joshua Waring, the son of Lauri Peterson — who starred in the first Real Housewives show from 2006 to 2008 — allegedly shot a man in the torso in Costa Mesa around 2:30 a.m.
A witness claims to have then seen Waring flee in a stolen BMW SUV before police arrived at the crime scene. Approximately eight hours later, a police helicopter spotted the vehicle in Santa Ana. After a car chase, the cops caught up with the 27-year-old in a warehouse, where Waring surrendered after a brief standoff.
According to the L.A. Times, Waring is being held at Orange County jail on "suspicion of attempted murder, vehicle theft, felony evading police, hit-and-run and assault and batter." His bail is set at $1 million.
Court records obtained by the Times show that Waring has been arrested multiple times before in Orange County for crimes including felony and misdemeanor drug charges and battery. The police think that a disagreement between Waring and the 35-year-old male he fired at led to the shooting. The victim is seriously injured but expected to live. We will update this post as more information becomes available.
