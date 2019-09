Exclusive: Rebecca Black Tells Us What She's Been Up To Since “Friday”

Have you ever thought about what it would be like to accidentally become famous? You make a YouTube account in your early teens, and release a well-made, but totally juvenile music video. You're 13 and awkward. You're new to the internet. You suddenly become a household name.But then everyone moves on. Other, younger people release wilder and more embarrassing videos. Other events go viral. Vine is introduced. Snapchat comes out. It's a whole new game. And you're a whole new person, still somewhat defined by your one famous music video, which has almost 100 million hits on YouTube That's the Rebecca Black story. And now, five years after releasing the song heard round the world, she's ready to expand on her story, exclusively to Refinery29.Not only that, but Black is entering her last year of being a teenager, celebrating her 19th birthday on June 21. Think of how much you've changed since you were 13 — a whole lot.The singer vlogger , and internet icon told us about the trials and tribulations that come with overnight fame at a young age. She also talks about her new music, which will likely come out later this year (she already has five or six songs, but she warns that they're "very different from anything that you’ve heard from me before"), and how social media has shaped her life.She jokes that she forgets how old she is sometimes. "It makes me forget that I’m not 35 right now. I’m only about to turn 19," she said, laughing, "I feel like I’m much older than I actually am."Spoiler alert: Even though she may feel old herself, she's already a lot cooler than we were at 19.