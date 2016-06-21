Exclusive: Rebecca Black Tells Us What She's Been Up To Since “Friday”

Do you have any advice for people who are your age or younger who are trying to use the internet to put themselves out there? Is there one thing you did you would want to go back and change?

"I’d say I don’t know if I would change anything really, because I don’t know if I would be here without any of what happened. I’d tell them to remember when you’re doing something online, once it’s out there, it’s out there, and it stays online forever. So only do what you’re comfortable [with]. Never feel like you have to give in to any trends that are going on. I think one of the best things is being able to find people on the internet that are so unapologetically themselves. I think what makes YouTube, Vine, and Instagram so great is that they’re meant to be creative outlets. You should be having fun with it, especially if it is your job. I don’t have to go sit in a cubicle. Right now, I’m sitting here in my chair at home, and I can walk to my bedroom and film and work in this space that I love, and share it with people and be personal and real."