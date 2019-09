It's easy to forget that Ariana Grande used to be on a Nickelodeon show . Did you forget? Because I sure did.Unlike some other contemporary singers, she's managed to totally reinvent herself, almost overnight. And, as she told Billboard in May, “I feel like I’m still just getting started — a lot of people forget I’m only three years in.”Originally from Boca Raton, FL, Grande started singing in local musicals, like Annie, when she was only 8 years old. Next she starred in the Broadway musical 13, before moving on to play Cat Valentine, a recurring character on two television shows, iCarly in 2009 and then Victorious in 2010.On Victorious, Grande had a youthful, high-pitched voice — reminiscent of Paris Hilton's — that was often mocked on the show.She also had a totally different look, with dark-red hair and a flashy wardrobe. But she also had a killer voice and a whole lot of spunk. It was only a matter of time before she would break out on her own. Meanwhile, her impressive impersonations of singers and rappers, from Rick Ross ' dancing to Celine Dion's ballads , have been wowing audiences since her early YouTube days.Grande just released a new album, Dangerous Woman, that sky-rocketed to the top of the charts , and recently appeared on Fox's Scream Queens. On June 26, the singer and actress turns 23, and we decided to revisit her roots — the pre-latex-bunny-eared Grande.So, let's go down the rabbit hole and take a look inside the magical transformation of Grande's musical career.