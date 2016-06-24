It's easy to forget that Ariana Grande used to be on a Nickelodeon show. Did you forget? Because I sure did.
Unlike some other contemporary singers, she's managed to totally reinvent herself, almost overnight. And, as she told Billboard in May, “I feel like I’m still just getting started — a lot of people forget I’m only three years in.”
Originally from Boca Raton, FL, Grande started singing in local musicals, like Annie, when she was only 8 years old. Next she starred in the Broadway musical 13, before moving on to play Cat Valentine, a recurring character on two television shows, iCarly in 2009 and then Victorious in 2010.
On Victorious, Grande had a youthful, high-pitched voice — reminiscent of Paris Hilton's — that was often mocked on the show.
She also had a totally different look, with dark-red hair and a flashy wardrobe. But she also had a killer voice and a whole lot of spunk. It was only a matter of time before she would break out on her own. Meanwhile, her impressive impersonations of singers and rappers, from Rick Ross' dancing to Celine Dion's ballads, have been wowing audiences since her early YouTube days.
Grande just released a new album, Dangerous Woman, that sky-rocketed to the top of the charts, and recently appeared on Fox's Scream Queens. On June 26, the singer and actress turns 23, and we decided to revisit her roots — the pre-latex-bunny-eared Grande.
So, let's go down the rabbit hole and take a look inside the magical transformation of Grande's musical career.
