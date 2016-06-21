This Dog Is Addicted To Watching Netflix (Yes, There's Video)

Meet #Chiko‬ the #shibainu‬ who has a serious #Netflix‬ addiction: At only seven months old, Chiko the shiba inu has developed a serious addiction to watching Netflix. His owner Olesia Kuzmychova said that Chiko has loved watching TV since she first adopted him. Then the owner started leaving the TV on or set up a movie to stream on Netflix whenever she went out and left Chiko at home. The doggie can even be seen in photos sitting upright on a chair whenever it’s time to watch his shows.

