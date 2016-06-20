Snapchat Made This 26-Year-Old Rich & Now He's On Vacation For Life

When you're a millionaire tech entrepreneur in your 20s, you have a few options for what to do next. You could keep working and make more money. You could buy a mansion and everything else you've ever wanted. Or, you can do what Garrett Gee did: Sell everything you own and spend your life traveling the world with your family. Not bad for a twentysomething.
Gee, whose LinkedIn account lists his current job as "Adventure Journalist at The Bucket List Family," made an impressive $54 million in 2014 when he sold his app, Scan, to Snapchat. Scan allows your phone to recognize an item's QR code, so you can find out information about real world products on your phone, or make a purchase on your phone.
In the nine months since he sold all his possessions, he has traveled the world with his wife, son, and daughter. They've gone to the Ubud Monkey Forest in Bali, seen swimming pigs in the Bahamas, and taken part in Chiang Mai's Lantern Festival. Now, the family is, according to their YouTube account, "pretending to settle down" (a.k.a. have some semblance of a daily routine) in Oregon.
It's hard to even feel jealous of the tech prodigy's travels when his family is so adorable — even if they have gone more places in nine months than most of us can ever hope to visit in a lifetime.
Watch CNBC's video of Gee's travels below, then check out The Bucket List Family on YouTube to see where they head next.
