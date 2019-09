Britney Spears' First Crush Is Exactly Who You'd Expect

Everyone had a first celebrity crush. And that includes celebrities themselves. In recent a chat with E! News , Britney Spears revealed her earliest Hollywood infatuation. The lucky star? Well, it's really not all that surprising. In fact, he's the first guy many of us crushed on: Brad Pitt.So why Mr. Pitt? Spears, who is currently performing her Piece of Me residency in Las Vegas, didn't miss a beat in answering. As the singer explained ever so eloquently, "He's fucking Brad Pitt." Yep, we couldn't have said it better. Check out the interview, below.