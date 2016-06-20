Britney Spears' First Crush Is Exactly Who You'd Expect

Everyone had a first celebrity crush. And that includes celebrities themselves. In recent a chat with E! News, Britney Spears revealed her earliest Hollywood infatuation. The lucky star? Well, it's really not all that surprising. In fact, he's the first guy many of us crushed on: Brad Pitt.
So why Mr. Pitt? Spears, who is currently performing her Piece of Me residency in Las Vegas, didn't miss a beat in answering. As the singer explained ever so eloquently, "He's fucking Brad Pitt." Yep, we couldn't have said it better. Check out the interview, below.
