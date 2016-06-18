This Type Of Porn Is Super Popular On Father's Day

The practice of calling your sexual partner daddy has a long and rich history. But even if it’s not necessarily your bag year-round, you’re apparently doing a lot of searching for daddy-related pornography near Father’s Day.
That’s according to new data from Pornhub, which is apparently now the documenter of all human desire. In a new study, the website checked out search traffic from Father’s Day last year. Apparently, there was a 1,361% increase relative to the daily average for searches using the keywords “dad” or “daddy.” That’s… well, that’s something.
Pornhub found that women were 96% more likely to search for daddy-related porn than straight men, and gay men were a whopping 227% more likely.
“The most popular search is ‘step dad and daughter,’ followed by simply ‘daddy,’” Pornhub writes. “We also found confirmation that ‘dad bod; is indeed sexy, along with ‘black daddy’, ‘big daddy’ and ‘hairy daddy.’ Even ‘DILF’ (the dad equivalent of MILF) makes an appearance, along with ‘call me daddy’ and ‘daddys little princess.’”
Happy Father's Day, everyone!
