O.J.: Made In America Episode 4 Recap



The other key point of the episode is the courtroom scene when Simpson tried on the gloves in question. Clark says in the documentary that she tried to convince fellow prosecutor Chris Darden not to ask Simpson to try on the gloves. "It was the biggest fight Chris and I ever had," Clark says.



"I looked at him like, 'I can't believe you did it. You let him play you. You are the weaker one. And you didn't have to be,'" Yolanda Crawford, a member of the jury, says in the documentary. "Had O.J. never put that glove on, I would have assumed that it fit."



Darden's request ended up helping Simpson's defense team. In his summation to the jurors at the end of the trial, Johnnie Cochran said, "If it doesn't fit, you must acquit." The episode ends before the jury's verdict, and Simpson's acquittal, is revealed.