O.J.: Made In America Episode 4 Recap

The "Dream Team" also argued that blood evidence may have been planted at the crime scene, as an earlier photo didn't appear to show a blood droplet that was later cited as evidence. For her part, Clark says in the episode that "the defence is trying to insinuate that somebody took the blood that had been drawn from Simpson's arm, then took that test tube and sprinkled it all over the crime scene. And it's ridiculous." Clark also calls the defense team's arguments about the DNA evidence "unethical."