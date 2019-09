The episode also tells the story of Eula Love, a Black woman who was shot in her front yard by LAPD officers in 1979. The cops were apparently sent to Love's home after she neglected to pay a utility bill for her gas service. They described their shooting of Love as self-defense, because she was holding a knife, as the Los Angeles Times explains . The district attorney's Special Investigations Division didn't file charges against the officers involved.Beyond these specific incidents, the documentary examines other factors suggesting the LAPD used excessive force against Black people. Police Chief Daryl Gates faced criticism for defending the department's use of chokeholds by arguing that Black people responded differently to them than "normal people" did Gates also didn't earn favor by saying, "It doesn't make any difference, but it was a $69 gas bill," referencing the Eula Love case, which had been reported as being over an outstanding balance of $22. Additionally, he apologized after suggesting in 1978 that Latino police officers didn't advance in the department's ranks because they were "lazy," the documentary notes. Gates resigned in 1992, following the L.A. riots.The documentary presents both sides of the argument in conversation. Some sources say they'd never considered the LAPD racist. Yet former detective Mark Fuhrman, whom viewers may recognize from O.J. Simpson's trial, says, "This is what happens when you take away a tool that would have ended this in 10 seconds: chokehold," when addressing the Rodney King incident and its fallout.Viewers of Edelman's documentary may be surprised that two episodes into the five-part series, we still haven't delved into Simpson's trial. But O.J.: Made in America provides the context that's too often left out of the discussion surrounding the case. To truly understand the so-called "trial of the century," it's important to recognize the circumstances outside the courtroom, too.