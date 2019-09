It looks like Facebook is testing a new version of its News Feed. Instead of opening the app to a single feed, where friends' photos, posts, sponsored posts, and ads flow in one somewhat-chronological stream, Android app screenshots show a new News Feed split into two sections: a News Feed and a Discover Feed.The News Feed section is exactly what you're used to: a mix of everything shared by your Facebook friends. The Discover Feed, however, only shows published content, a mix of sponsored and non-sponsored articles your friends have shared. These posts look exactly the same as they would in your normal News Feed. So, if your friend Taylor Swift shared a story, it says, "Taylor Swift shared a link" at the top of the post.This seems to be a streamlined version of a News Feed layout we saw shared back in April , which sectioned off the News Feed into areas for World & U.S. News, Sports, Food, and other topics. Being labeled Discover, though, it's a slightly different approach."People have told us they'd like new ways to keep up with their friends, so we're testing new feeds to more easily navigate to stories from your friends," a Facebook spokesperson told Refinery29 via email.Most other social media apps already have discover sections, where you can find new content and people to follow: Instagram, Twitter, and Snapchat all have discover areas of their apps. But while Facebook has embraced following brands, celebrities, and media personalities on the social network, it hasn't offered a singular hub where you can see that content and find new things you might be interested in. From the screenshots we've seen, though, it seems like Facebook's (early) version of a Discover feed focuses not just on pulling in new content you might be interested in reading or watching, but also pieces your friends have shared.