The Most Interesting Religious Characters on TV

Today, the new series Greenleaf, which follows the lives of a family in charge of a megachurch, premieres on OWN. Anytime you mix family politics with religion, there's bound to be a lot of tension. Yet on TV, a character's religious beliefs aren't always fodder for big, dramatic moments. Sometimes religion works as a way to really explore the layers within a character. Sometimes it can strengthen — or test — the bond between two characters. And sometimes the way a character approaches or clings to a certain creed can challenge the audience's own perception of those teachings.
Here are a few TV characters who make religion an important part of who they are. Whether their religious choices are accepted by their community at large or their beliefs are something they fight for, their faith makes for some of the most compelling moments of their respective shows. Click through to get familiar with some characters who truly believe in a higher power.