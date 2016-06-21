The Most Interesting Religious Characters on TV

Today, the new series Greenleaf, which follows the lives of a family in charge of a megachurch, premieres on OWN. Anytime you mix family politics with religion, there's bound to be a lot of tension. Yet on TV, a character's religious beliefs aren't always fodder for big, dramatic moments. Sometimes religion works as a way to really explore the layers within a character. Sometimes it can strengthen — or test — the bond between two characters. And sometimes the way a character approaches or clings to a certain creed can challenge the audience's own perception of those teachings.