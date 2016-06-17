If you had Donald Trump Japanese Commercial in the informal game of Meme Bingo that we’re all constantly playing, take a shot. Because it’s here and it’s just as bananas as you might imagine.
The commercial features a young woman with blue hair riding on Trump’s head, skipping through a field of Trump trees, and just generally frolicking in a Trumpian paradise.
The best parts are probably Trump doing a crotch chop or maybe Trump doing the Nazi salute. Or maybe when jets fly over a giant bust of Trump that’s flanked by tanks. There are a lot of good parts, is what we’re saying.
The commercial was directed by Mike Diva, a Los Angeles-based creative. Just don’t ask him to make a video for any opposing candidates.
Ppl keep asking me if I'm gunna make a Bernie or Hillary video and it's like pic.twitter.com/aPzpQkQO5M— ◢ M I K E D I V A ◣ (@Mikediva) June 16, 2016
Make sure you keep watching until the ending, when Trump takes on his final form. It’s worth the wait.
