Japanese Trump Commercial Is Somehow Crazier Than Actual Trump

Michael Hafford
If you had Donald Trump Japanese Commercial in the informal game of Meme Bingo that we’re all constantly playing, take a shot. Because it’s here and it’s just as bananas as you might imagine.

The commercial features a young woman with blue hair riding on Trump’s head, skipping through a field of Trump trees, and just generally frolicking in a Trumpian paradise.

The best parts are probably Trump doing a crotch chop or maybe Trump doing the Nazi salute. Or maybe when jets fly over a giant bust of Trump that’s flanked by tanks. There are a lot of good parts, is what we’re saying.

The commercial was directed by Mike Diva, a Los Angeles-based creative. Just don’t ask him to make a video for any opposing candidates.

Make sure you keep watching until the ending, when Trump takes on his final form. It’s worth the wait.

