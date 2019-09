If you had Donald Trump Japanese Commercial in the informal game of Meme Bingo that we’re all constantly playing, take a shot. Because it’s here and it’s just as bananas as you might imagine.The commercial features a young woman with blue hair riding on Trump’s head, skipping through a field of Trump trees, and just generally frolicking in a Trumpian paradise.The best parts are probably Trump doing a crotch chop or maybe Trump doing the Nazi salute. Or maybe when jets fly over a giant bust of Trump that’s flanked by tanks. There are a lot of good parts, is what we’re saying.The commercial was directed by Mike Diva , a Los Angeles-based creative. Just don’t ask him to make a video for any opposing candidates.