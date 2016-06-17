Few of us think about how we phrase our Google inquiries. If we want to know, for example, what the Roman numerals "MCMXVIII" translate to, we might write, "MCMXVIII in Arabic numerals."
Not May Ashworth. She minded her manners by typing into the search bar, "Please translate these Roman numerals, MCMXVIII, thank you," Mashable reported.
If Google servers were sentient, hers would be pleasantly surprised by the politeness.
Not May Ashworth. She minded her manners by typing into the search bar, "Please translate these Roman numerals, MCMXVIII, thank you," Mashable reported.
If Google servers were sentient, hers would be pleasantly surprised by the politeness.
Omg opened my Nan's laptop and when she's googled something she's put 'please' and 'thank you'. I can't 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/hiy2tecBjU— Ben Eckersley (@Push10Ben) June 9, 2016
But wait — it gets better.
Fulfilling her fantasy that someone is on the other end of her searches, Google let her know that her thanks were unnecessary but, nevertheless, amusing. Plus, they answered her question.
Advertisement
Dear Grandma,— Google (@google) June 15, 2016
No thanks necessary. 😊
Sincerely,
Googlehttps://t.co/vedrVek8nb
Advertisement