You never want something until you can't have it. So each week in The Sell-Out, we're getting the scoop from your favorite retailers on what's selling like crazy. Watch this space to find out what everyone's buying, sign up for wait lists, and keep tabs on restocks.
When you find the perfect bralette, there's no turning back. Suddenly you're wearing it every day and the rest of the bras you've collected over the years become totally irrelevant. When you have "the one," thick, push-up pads and uncomfortable clasps become a thing of the past — and it's a past you won't be revisiting.
But that also means you wear your bralettes to shreds. And if you're in need of a summer refresh, VS Pink has the solution. The brand's Date Racerback, the latest addition to the Date Bra collection, features a wider lace back and new metallic-sheen colors that are ready to be shown off for summer. One of Pink's most versatile styles, the bralette comes in push-up, lightly lined, and unlined options (and ranges from AA to DDD), so there's truly something for everyone.
If the wearability and popularity of this collection is any indication, these definitely aren't going to last long. Click on to shop your desired size and colorway before it's sold out, along with some similar racerback options you'll be sure to live in all year long.
When you find the perfect bralette, there's no turning back. Suddenly you're wearing it every day and the rest of the bras you've collected over the years become totally irrelevant. When you have "the one," thick, push-up pads and uncomfortable clasps become a thing of the past — and it's a past you won't be revisiting.
But that also means you wear your bralettes to shreds. And if you're in need of a summer refresh, VS Pink has the solution. The brand's Date Racerback, the latest addition to the Date Bra collection, features a wider lace back and new metallic-sheen colors that are ready to be shown off for summer. One of Pink's most versatile styles, the bralette comes in push-up, lightly lined, and unlined options (and ranges from AA to DDD), so there's truly something for everyone.
If the wearability and popularity of this collection is any indication, these definitely aren't going to last long. Click on to shop your desired size and colorway before it's sold out, along with some similar racerback options you'll be sure to live in all year long.