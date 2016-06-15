The Notebook. Dear John. Message in a Bottle. The Last Song. Nicholas Sparks has made us cry a Niagara Falls' worth of tears over the years with his romance novels and their big-screen adaptations. But the author is shutting down the film and TV production company that he founded in 2012, writes The Hollywood Reporter. Sparks' latest films, including The Longest Ride (2015) and The Choice (2016), performed poorly at the box office.
But what about the TV adaptation of 2004's romantic phenomenon The Notebook that Sparks' company was set to co-produce with Warner Brothers? Don't worry: The CW is still moving forward with the series, with Sparks as executive producer, reports THR. Details about the plot and casting are sparse, but the show is set to premiere in 2017. So you've got a whole year to practice your heaving sob.
Advertisement