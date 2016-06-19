And what is this Belmont joint? It happens to be the residence of one Duke of Sandringham, played the deliciously scenery-chewing Simon Callow. The duke and Claire pretend to not recognize one another, which is mutually beneficial. It seems he's fallen out of favor for having suspected Jacobite leanings and is basically under house arrest with Redcoats surrounding his home. He convinces Claire to strike a deal: He'll help her get a message out to Jamie, provided he, too, is rescued. Claire agrees and jots off a message off in Gaelic so it won't be intercepted.



The revelations keep coming. Mary is also staying in the house, because it turns out the she's the duke's secret goddaughter. Funny how that never came up when she was seemingly being raped during that dinner party. Poor Mary's been saddled with yet another rotten engagement, this time to a loyalist who's willing to take on her "soiled goods" in exchange for close relations with the duke.



Mary's so caught up in her latest love drama that she somehow hasn't noticed that her godfather's servant, Danton, is obviously the man who raped her in Paris. Claire notices his tell-tale birthmark and the duke comes clean. He owned money to St. Germain and tried to clear his debts by planning the attack on Claire and Mary. Though the comte wanted Claire dead, the duke lobbied to have her raped, instead. "You should really be very grateful to me," he sniffs.



He's pulled another fast one. He's told the Redcoats that "Red Jamie" is en route, allowing him to prove his loyalty to the crown. He orders Claire, whom he says can be hanged next to her husband, banished to her room. Dun dun dun.



Meanwhile, the Duke's messenger has reached Munro and he's reached Jamie and Murtagh. The two men are able to translate Claire's gibberish and set out for Belmont. (Side note: Didn't Munro have a whole day to tell them about Belmont? It all felt like, "Oh, NOW you want me to tell Jamie. I thought that whole thing this morning was idle chit-chat.")



Thanks to Mary's persistent need to have some girl talk, Claire's able to escape and hatch a plan to warn Jamie. She heads to the kitchen, but is thwarted by the presence of a wig-less duke having a midnight snack and wielding a sharp knife. Mary notes this and takes it upon herself to alert Munro, who has been helping Jamie sneak past the Redcoats. Danton spies her and drags her into the kitchen, where Claire and the Duke are still eating.



At last, Jamie bursts into the room, followed by Murtagh. Danton holds a knife to Claire's throat, but is ultimately knocked out cold and exposed as Mary's rapist. A stammering duke, who has managed to put his wig back on, tries to explain, but Jamie's not buying it.



That's when things get a little Tarantino. Mary grabs the unattended knife and fatally stabs her rapist. Then, Murtagh takes his axe and with a sickening crunch and a stomach-churning slurp, chops off the Duke's head. Said head is presented to Mary and Claire with a genteel kneel.



"I kept my word," he tells them. "I lay my vengeance at your feet."



Is it possible to be emotionally touched while getting that I'm-gonna-barf watery feeling in your mouth? Because, THAT.

