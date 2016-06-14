These Are The 10 Top Father's Day Gifts On Pinterest

If your dad is anything like mine, he's notoriously hard to shop for. And if you're still scrambling for gift ideas, Pinterest could save your Father's Day with its Top Ten Gifts for Dad. Whether you're up for a trip to the hardware store and a crafternoon, or you're just looking to click, buy, and be done, these are some perfect gift ideas you may have never thought up on your own.
Take, for instance, these DIY hammock tutorials, which are easy to follow and will enable your dad to relax in every type of backyard.
Combine dad's favorite hobbies with this tire-rim grill.
This whiskey set is just as sophisticated as it is smart.
How do you make Monopoly even more competitive? Set it in the winner-takes-all world of Westeros.
This craft seems slightly dangerous, but it would mean that dad could drink anything out of his favorite beer bottle, anytime. (And if one breaks, no sweat, you can always make another.)
Take his grill-master game to the next level with an outdoor pizza stone.
For the serious personal groomer, a travel-friendly kit for keeping facial hair tame.
Is dad's space feeling a little stale? Try refreshing it with an easy update, such as a DIY cork dartboard or a good bar cart.
And here's another grill hack that's ideal for smaller backyard patios: a regular flowerpot you can transform into the perfect meat smoker.
If you need us, we'll be downing a few more bottles of wine to make that cork dartboard.
