Lady Gaga Moved To Tears While Reading The Names of Orlando Victims At L.A. Vigil

Last night, throughout the country, thousands gathered to mourn and memorialize the victims of the horrific Pulse nightclub shooting in Orlando.
Lady Gaga, wearing all black, spoke at one such vigil outside of Los Angeles City Hall. The singer and LGBTQ advocate spoke to a massive crowd expressing her grief and disgust at the hateful tragedy.
As Gaga spoke, she, and many in the crowd were moved to tears. Following her three-minute speech, Gaga read aloud each name of the 49 victims.
Behind her, a group raised up a sign reading "Orlando." Her speech was tearful, and heartfelt.
"Orlando, we are united with you. And we are here to remember." - @ladygaga pic.twitter.com/HnteQ32rCK— ionuț | Lady Gaga (@BraveForGaga95) June 14, 2016
Gaga opened her speech by calling the tragedy — the largest mass shooting in American history — a "horrible and hateful attack on Orlando and on your and our community."
She continued: “I can’t help but feel that this level of hatred, like all prejudicial crimes, this is an attack on humanity itself. This is an attack on everyone. Tonight I gather humbly with you, as a human being, in peace and sincerity, in commitment and solidarity, to take a real moment and mourn the tragic loss of these innocent, beautiful people.
"Let's all today pledge an allegiance to them and their families, who are suffering so deeply. They are sons and daughters. They are fathers and mothers. They are all our brothers and our sisters. But tonight I will not allow my anger and outrage over this attack to overshadow our need to honor those who are grieving truly for their lost ones. Lost members of the LGBT community. I hope you know that myself and so many are your allies. Not only me, but everyone here. We represent the compassion and the loyalty of millions of people that believe in you. You are not alone."
Lady Gaga and thousands attend vigil at LA City Hall. "This is an attack on humanity itself" https://t.co/WYcG92b96yhttps://t.co/8JyVGTVH4g— ABC News (@ABC) June 14, 2016
Later in the evening, Gaga was spotted waving a huge rainbow flag from a convertible in L.A.
Lady Gaga will not be silenced by homophobes, she was seen waving a gay pride flag through LA last night. 💪🏼🌈 https://t.co/WKD8wEcxIu— Music's Rebellion (@MusicsRebellion) June 14, 2016
