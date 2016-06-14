Lady Gaga Moved To Tears While Reading The Names of Orlando Victims At L.A. Vigil

She continued: “I can’t help but feel that this level of hatred, like all prejudicial crimes, this is an attack on humanity itself. This is an attack on everyone. Tonight I gather humbly with you, as a human being, in peace and sincerity, in commitment and solidarity, to take a real moment and mourn the tragic loss of these innocent, beautiful people.



"Let's all today pledge an allegiance to them and their families, who are suffering so deeply. They are sons and daughters. They are fathers and mothers. They are all our brothers and our sisters. But tonight I will not allow my anger and outrage over this attack to overshadow our need to honor those who are grieving truly for their lost ones. Lost members of the LGBT community. I hope you know that myself and so many are your allies. Not only me, but everyone here. We represent the compassion and the loyalty of millions of people that believe in you. You are not alone."

