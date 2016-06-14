Cops Called To Resolve Amber Heard & Johnny Depp Dispute

Cops were called to the Los Angeles home once shared by Amber Heard and Johnny Depp yesterday. People reports that neither actor was home at the time.
LAPD sources told the magazine that they were called to handle a dispute related to a court order in Heard and Depp's divorce. An insider source revealed that Heard's team made the call when representatives for Depp came to the home to pick up personal items.
Under a temporary restraining order granted to Heard in May, Depp must stay 100 yards away from her. Under the terms of the order, he is allowed to take "only personal clothing and belongings needed until the hearing and move out immediately from [the home]."
The former couple is scheduled to have their next hearing on Friday. Depp is reportedly currently in the Bahamas, but is expected to return to the U.S. on Wednesday.
According to the LAPD, officers left the home after "keeping the peace."
