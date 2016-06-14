On Monday night, the iconic gay bar the Stonewall Inn held a rally and vigil in honor of the victims of the Orlando nightclub shooting. During the rally, Tituss Burgess sang "Somewhere" from West Side Story.
The lyrics were appropriate for the occasion. "We'll find a new way of living. We'll find a way of forgiving. Somewhere, there's a place for us," the song goes.
The emotion was audible in the Broadway actor's tenor voice as he belted out the classic tune. He stood at a podium reading "We are Orlando."
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo and Nick Jonas also made an appearance at the event, according to Vulture.
"My father, a minister from New Jersey, shaped my view that love is love and we are all equal," said Jonas. "And that no matter who you are, where you're from, or where you're going in your life you have the right to love and be loved."
I'm actually crying after your speech at the #Stonewall Inn for Orlando victims @nickjonas 🌈🙌 #LoveIsLove #NickJonashttps://t.co/MWAs9uYC0O— Nick Jonas Fandom (@NickJonasFandom) June 14, 2016
